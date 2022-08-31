Traffic alert: Two first responders injured in ambulance crash on Southwest Freeway feeder

HOUSTON — Two first responders were injured Wednesday morning in an ambulance crash on the Southwest Freeway feeder road.
They were taken to an area hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to the Houston Fire Department.
The ambulance was headed to a call and there were no passengers on board when they crashed with another vehicle around 9:50 a.m. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't transported.
It happened at the intersection of 59 and Chimney Rock and at least two lanes are blocked, according to Houston TranStar.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.