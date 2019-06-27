HOUSTON — It’s a downtown landmark most recently used for a music festival.

And you may have dropped off your tax returns there back in the day.

Developers now say re-making the former Barbara Jordan Post Office on Franklin Street will finally happen under the name “POST Houston.”

“Our ambition for POST Houston is to follow Jordan’s trailblazing legacy and forge new ground,” said project manager Kirby Liu. “And breathe new life into this building.”

The project has been years in the making.

Developers revealed revised plans during a news conference complete with hard hats and a “wall breaking.”

The goal is to create a cultural and commercial hub while retaining much of the building’s circa 1962 architecture.

“We’re working to really selectively and surgically make a series of alterations to bring additional light into the building and allow it to have a new life,” said architect Jason Long.

POST Houston will include office and retail space, a food market, and even a performance venue.

The project’s grandest element will be up on the roof.

That’s where an elevated park and urban farming area is planned.

Developers said it will be the largest rooftop park in Texas.

“I think we’re all pleased that we’ve been able to bring this thing together,” said Downtown District president Bob Eury. “It’s been a long road and we’re just thrilled it really will come together at this point in time.”

The developer, Lovett Commercial, did not reveal the project’s price tag.

But historic tax credits will help pay for the remake.

Parts of the renovation should be completed by mid-2020.

