Endangered person alert: Richmond boy with intellectual disability last seen Sunday

RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Richmond teen missing since Sunday.

Shaquan Burns has an intellectual disability and his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety," according to FBCSO.

The boy was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Field Cottage Lane near the intersection of the Westpark Tollway and Grand Mission Boulevard.

Shaquan Burns is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, a tie-dye hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

We are seeking the public’s help in locating Shaquan Burns, 13, who was last seen on Sunday, November 6, in Richmond, TX. He has brown eyes, black hair, is 4’8” & weighs approximately 140 lbs. pic.twitter.com/kllXId0n8Z — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 7, 2022

