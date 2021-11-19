Police said Bella Martinez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Hotwells Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen on the city's southeast side.

Police said Bella Martinez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Hotwells Boulevard. She was wearing a black T-shirt with Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black Crocs with charms.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'4" weighing around 170 pounds.

Authorities believe she could be with 17-year-old Aryel Moreno. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'6" and weighs around 200 pounds.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Bella Martinez from San Antonio, TX, on 11/19/2021. pic.twitter.com/RNR6V0kdqX — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 19, 2021

They are believed to be in a gold Chevy Impala. If you have any information about this situation, contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.