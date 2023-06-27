AMBER Alert issued in Texas for missing 7-year-old girl out of Temple

According to police, the 7-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, June 27 at 11 a.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Kryslee Hernandez, who was allegedly abducted by 39-year-old Amanda Guerra on Tuesday, June 27.

According to the police, both Hernandez and Guerra were last seen in the 3100 block of North 12th Street in Temple, Texas at about 11 a.m.

The alert states that Hernandez was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and and carrying around a backpack.

View an image of Guerra, the suspect, below:

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

