x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

AMBER Alert issued for East Texas newborn who recently tested positive for narcotics

Police say Ryder Williams was abducted by his non-custodial parents, Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams.
Credit: Coffee City Police Department

COFFEE CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an East Texas newborn who tested positive for narcotics.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, Child Protective Services recently was awarded custody of 10-day-old Ryder Williams. 

Police say after that, the child's parents, Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams, abducted the child. Law enforcement believes the child is in grave danger.

Credit: DPS

The Texas Department of Pubic Safety reports they were last seen at noon Monday, July 11, at the Smith County Courthouse, located at 100 N. Broadway Ave. The duo was driving a white truck, but the make and model is unknown. The baby was wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks.

At this time, the CCPD says they have located Ricky and are in the process of taking him into custody. Michelle and Ryder have not been found.

Officials tell CBS19, Ricky has a criminal history, but didn't elaborate on previous charges or convictions. He had recently been released from the Smith County Jail.

If you have any information on this case, please contact CPS at 903-203-7709 to speak with Kayla Mullins or call the CCPD at 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.

RELATED: Woman arrested after giving her newborn to stranger on the street, Corpus Christi police say

RELATED: 495 DAYS: No new leads on East Texas baby missing since 2020

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man caught on camera robbing store wearing mask he had just bought