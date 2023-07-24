AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Texas girl allegedly abducted by 22-year-old man, sheriff's office says

The sheriff’s office says Erika Anderson was taken by Jonathan Ramirez in the 11000 block of 82 W in Brookston, Texas at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

BROOKSTON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl allegedly abducted by a 22-year-old man, according to the Red River County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Erika Anderson, who may also identify as Erika McCarver, was allegedly taken by Jonathan Ramirez and was last seen at 11000 U.S. 82 West in Brookston, Texas at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Police said the suspect, Ramirez, is driving a green and beige 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number RWW6625.

Anderson is described as a white female standing at 5’4” and weighing about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Ramirez is described as a white male standing at 5’8” and weighing about 148 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said the two may be heading to Watauga, Texas.