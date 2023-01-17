AMBER Alert issued for 11-month-old kidnapped in Midland

The public should be on the lookout for a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with the license plate SDD9435.

MIDLAND, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night after an 11-month-old was kidnapped in Midland.

The girl, named Darla Steve, is described as white with brown eyes and black hair. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen on Monday at 12:30 a.m.

The suspect in the child abduction is 29-year-old Zach Smith. He is described as a 5-foot-6, 167-pound white man with brown eyes and brown hair.

It is also unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

The public should be on the lookout for a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with the license plate SDD9435 and call 9-1-1 with any information.