x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Amber Alert issued for 2 children missing in North Texas

The children went missing in Midlothian, Texas.
Credit: AMBER Alert

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children out of Midlothian.

The alert was issued Friday afternoon for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 7-month-old Tristan Welch. 

Jada is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Tristan doesn't have hair, but has blue eyes. 

It is unknown what the two were wearing when they were last seen. 

The children were allegedly taken by Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch, suspects in the case, according to the alert. 

Credit: Texas DPS

Tyson, 35, has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. 

Scott, 43, has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5-feet-9-inches tall. He weighs 200 pounds. 

There is no vehicle information at this time. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Weekend traffic: Road closures, construction Oct. 8 and 9

Before You Leave, Check This Out