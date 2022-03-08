AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old girl from Central Texas

Helen May Marie Pierce reportedly left her home willingly with an unknown male in a gray 4-door sedan.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER alert was issued for an 11-year-old Burnet, Texas girl Tuesday evening.

According to the Burnet Police Department, Helen May Marie Pierce reportedly left her home willingly with an unknown male in a gray 4-door sedan.

Pierce was last seen wearing a white and blue jeans shorts, per police.

The department is currently working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies in the state to locate Pierce, who investigators to believe may be in danger.

Due to the age of the child and the circumstances surrounding this case the Burnet Police Department has issued a statewide Amber alert for Pierce, see the flyer here.