AMBER Alert being activated for missing baby in Irving, police say

IRVING, Texas — An AMBER Alert is being activated for a missing baby in Irving, and the father is wanted in the case, officials announced Monday afternoon.

Four-month-old Gianina Martinez was reported missing and was "believed to be in imminent danger," Irving police posted on Twitter.

Police said they were activating an AMBER Alert for the missing baby. Police said the baby was believed to have been taken by her father, 29-year-old Germey Martinez.

Police said the abduction happened after Germey Martinez assaulted the baby at a location in the 6300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard in Irving.

Police said Germey Martinez might have been picked up by a friend who was driving a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck with the license plate No. 18939DV.