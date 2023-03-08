AMBER Alert: Young girl missing out of Coldspring, TX

Haven Barker, 8, was last seen Tuesday. Police believe she may be with Charles Estep, 50.

COLDSPRING, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday in Coldspring, Texas.

Haven Barker was last seen at about 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane, which is near Lake Livingston.

She is about 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. No details of what she was wearing were given.

Deputies believe she may be with Charles Estep, 50. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies suspect the two may be in a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas license plate number PYS4575.

The relationship between Haven and Charles is not known but authorities said they believe Haven is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone who knows of Haven's or Charles' whereabouts is urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff's Office at 936-642-1424.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.