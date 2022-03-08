Amber Alert discontinued after 11-year-old Burnet girl found safe

Police said the girl willingly left her home with an unknown male in a gray four-door sedan.

BURNET, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for a missing 11-year-old girl from Burnet last seen on Sunday night has been discontinued.

The City of Burnet said police responded to reports of a runaway juvenile on Monday. As part of the investigation, information emerged that led investigators to believe the child may be in danger, the City said.

Officials on Wednesday said the girl was safely located and is now in the custody of law enforcement.

The City said the Burnet Police Department issued a statewide Amber Alert due to her age and the circumstances of the case.

Officials expect to provide more details Wednesday afternoon.

