UPDATE: Missing Alvin girl found safe Monday morning

ALVIN, Texas — UPDATE: Alvin Police confirmed that the missing 7-year-old was found safe at a relative's home Monday morning.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl last seen in Alvin on Sunday night, according to the Texas Center for the Missing Children.

The Alvin Police Department said the girl was last seen from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Second Street in Alvin. She is Hispanic with long black hair past her waist. She is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 79 pounds.

Kiara was last seen wearing a white-striped shirt and black shorts, police said.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact the Alvin Police Department at 281-388-4370.