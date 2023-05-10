AMBER Alert: Search for missing 5-year-old from Liberty County underway

Trinity Edwards was last seen Tuesday morning near Cleveland, Texas.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old from Liberty County.

The Texas Center for the Missing said Trinity Edwards hasn't been seen since Tuesday around 5 a.m. on County Road 5005 near the Cleveland area. She was wearing a purple nightgown before she disappeared.

Trinity was last seen with LeRoy Edwards, 65, who was driving a black 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Texas license SLG 7028.

Officials said LeRoy's vehicle was last seen traveling on I-49 towards Alexandria, Louisiana just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Trinity is about 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair down to her shoulders. LeBroy has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

If you have information on Trinity or LeRoy, contact Detective Kenagy Reid with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.