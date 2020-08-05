AMBER ALERT canceled for 4-month-old Cambrylln Mayfield

ALEA announced that the Amber Alert for Cambrylln Mayfield has been canceled.

TALLADEGA, Ala. — UPDATE: ALEA announced that the Amber Alert for Cambrylln Mayfield has been canceled.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert.

The Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a four-month-old white female with a red birth mark on back of neck.

Cambrylln Mayfield was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega, Alabama around 3:30 am on May 8, 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was travelling in. The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.