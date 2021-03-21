AMBER Alert issued for missing teen in Waco

Alejandra Castro was last seen on Connor Avenue in Waco at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

WACO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl who went missing early Sunday morning in Waco.

Alejandra Castro was last seen on S 20th Street and Connor Avenue in Waco at about 1:25 a.m.

Police believe she may be in grave or immediate danger.

Alejandra was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, an Ariat jacket with a Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Officials did not provide a description of a suspect, but they said he was last heard from in Waco.

If you know anything about Alejandra's whereabouts, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7596.

