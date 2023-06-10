AMBER Alert after reported abduction of two young girls in Dilley, TX

Authorities said two girls were taken by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez. They described her vehicle as a maroon Mazda 3 with an unknown temporary tag.

DILLEY, Texas — Authorities in Texas released an AMBER Alert Saturday evening due to a reported child abduction in Dilley, Texas.

The alert said that 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez had taken two young girls, ages eight and six. They described her vehicle as a maroon Mazda 3 with an unknown temporary tag.

One of the missing girls was identified by authorities as 8-year-old Maya, last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans. The other is a 6-year-old girl named Bea Borrego, last seen wearing a black shirt.

Dilley is about 75 miles south of San Antonio via I-35, and about 85 miles north of the border in Laredo.

This is a developing story.

