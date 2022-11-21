AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy kidnapped in East Texas, sheriffs say

OVERTON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a young boy who was reportedly abducted in Overton.
Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen Sunday, around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838. He was wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes.
The suspect is identified as Pamela Medlock, 59, who was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.
Officials are looking for a dark green Jeep Wrangler bearing a Texas license plate in connection with the case.
Authorities say the child is in grave or immediate danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600 or 911.