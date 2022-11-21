x
AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy kidnapped in East Texas, sheriffs say

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: DPS

OVERTON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a young boy who was reportedly abducted in Overton.

Zachariah Sutton, 5, was last seen Sunday, around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838. He was wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes.

The suspect is identified as Pamela Medlock, 59, who was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.

Officials are looking for a dark green Jeep Wrangler bearing a Texas license plate in connection with the case.

Credit: DPS

Authorities say the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600 or 911.

