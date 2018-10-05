HOUSTON -- A regional Amber Alert has been issued for the Houston area after a 12-year-old girl went missing Tuesday evening.

The Houston Police Department issued the Amber Alert for Jennifer Castillo, who was last seen at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Harbor Town Drive in southwest Houston.

Jennifer is five feet tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be in danger.

Police have not yet released any further info about her disappearance or a possible suspect because they say that could put the girl in more danger.

Anyone with information about this missing child is asked to immediately call HPD at 713-308-3600.

© 2018 KHOU