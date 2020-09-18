Amazon opens 2 new stores inside Houston-area malls

The Woodlands Mall and Baybrook Mall now house Amazon brick-and-mortar stores.

HOUSTON — Houstonians now have the chance to physically shop at Amazon.

The online retail provider opened two new brick-and-mortar stores Friday inside two Houston-area malls -- The Woodlands Mall and Baybrook Mall.

The Amazon store inside of The Woodlands Mall is called "Amazon 4-star."

The store carries top-rated Amazon products including electronic devices, kitchen appliances, toys, books, games and more.

"Everything in store is rated 4 stars and above by our customers, or is a top seller, or is new and trending on Amazon.com," said a spokesperson for the company.

The brick-and-mortar Amazon store inside Baybrook Mall is called "Amazon Books."

This store sells a collection of customer-favorited books, all rated 4 stars and above. The store also sells devices, toys and games.

And before you ask, yes, Prime members still get the same benefits in both stores as they would online.

STORE LOCATIONS AND HOURS

Amazon 4-star in The Woodlands Mall

1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

HOURS: Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Amazon Books in the Baybrook Mall

1132 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, TX 77546

HOURS: Monday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Click here for more information on Amazon 4-star.