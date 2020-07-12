New Amazon warehouse in Missouri City will create over 500 full-time jobs

Amazon will open its new fulfillment center in 2021, bringing hundreds of jobs to the Houston area.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Amazon will soon be hiring for its new fulfillment center in Missouri City. It’s expected to open in 2021 and create over 500 full-time jobs.

Employees in the one million square-foot facility will pack and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment or rugs.

Amazon team members earn a minimum $15 per hour and full-time employees are eligible for benefits including medical, dental, vision and 401 (k)s.

Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford said it’s a great opportunity to grow the local economy and tax base.

“Expanding the economic base is a citizen and City Council priority, and this new Amazon center helps to achieve that goal. It’s just another step in moving Missouri City’s economy forward into the future,” Ford said.

“We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout Texas,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs.

“The programs will help employees move into highly-skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network,” the mega-company said in a statement.