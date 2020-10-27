Nearly 3,000 Amazon jobs available in Houston area

There are more than 10,000 positions available in Texas, including 2,800 in the Houston area.

HOUSTON — Amazon is creating 100,000 new seasonal jobs heading into the holidays.

Amazon said the jobs are being offered to "people of all backgrounds and skill levels, and these 100,000 new, seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season."