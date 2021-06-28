Amazon to open delivery center in Galveston County early next year

The company said the new delivery center will provide a lot of jobs to the region.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — If you're a Galveston County resident and a frequent Amazon shopper, boy, do we have some good news for you.

The company is putting one of its logistic delivery stations in the League City area, which means faster delivery services for Galveston County residents, Amazon said.

It also means jobs will be opening for those interested in working for the company.

“We’re excited to continue our investment in South Texas with a new delivery station in League City to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and great pay, benefits, and a safe work environment for the talented local workforce,” said Daniel Martin, an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon's minimum wage starts at $15/hour and full-time employees will receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, Amazon said.

The company also said they support employees with paid leave so they can take time off without having to worry about missing a paycheck and also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

“We are extremely excited about Amazon coming to League City,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “Not only will it bring jobs, but it will benefit a large majority of our residents, as well as those in neighboring cities, who regularly shop on Amazon.”

Amazon said the delivery center will be located at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. and is expected to be in service in early 2022.

Those interested in applying for one of the jobs at the delivery center are encouraged to visit the company's website to learn more about the jobs available and apply.