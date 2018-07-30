Alvin — A Houston man is accusing a restaurant in Alvin of fat-shaming and bullying following a negative review of the restaurant he posted online.

However, the owner of Tommaso’s Italian Grill is defending his response stating they’re the ones being attacked.

Tommaso’s has been in business for more than 40 years.

Like any other business the restaurant has good reviews and some bad ones from people who have visited the restaurant.

In this case the man claiming he was cyberbullied, Norman Mondy, has never been here before.

“My review, even though I’ve never been there, I thought it was fair,” Mondy said.

It’s a review he doesn’t take back.

On July 22, Mondy gave Tommaso’s a one star rating on Facebook.

“There was no response by the restaurant to their customers so based on that I decided I wasn’t going to go to the restaurant,” Mondy said.

In his review Mondy acknowledges never having been a Tommaso’s customer.

Which real customers noticed and called him out on.

Then, on Sunday the Tommaso’s Facebook page responded.

“I was horrified,” Mondy said. “I expected a response but I didn’t expect the outright hatred of saying that I should join the hair club for me, I should go to Weight Watchers.”

The response was written by Tommaso’s owner Sal Achille.

Achille said the negative review by someone who had never visited the restaurant caught him off guard.

“The words that he said kind of hit a nerve with me because this is my livelihood. This is how my family makes our money,” Achille said.

He doesn’t regret defending his restaurant.

“I might have gone a little too far with the words that I chose. I do apologize about that if I offended anybody but I felt like he’s attacking me, let me attack him,” Achille said.

Also, Mondy said, “It’s fair to attack me back but you don’t need to go and fat-shame.”

Achille pushes back against being called a fat-shamer.

He said, “I’m one too. I weigh almost 300 pounds myself so I just went ahead off what I’ve seen in the pictures, I just went ahead and went reviewing him.”

Mondy said he would appreciate an apology from Tommaso’s.

Achille said, “I don’t think I owe him an apology. I kind of think he might owe me an apology and the ball is kind of in his court. He’s the one that started the thread with the review. If he don’t want it on there he could take it off and that would take off ours as well.”

He invites Mondy to visit Tommaso’s and Alvin in the near future before commenting or reviewing any more businesses.

