ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at Alvin Drive In, located at 511 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of five top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $91.8 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.31, including break-even prizes.

