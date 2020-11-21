Alvin Junior High Principal Leroy Castro dies

ALVIN, Texas — A longtime Alvin Independent School District employee died Friday. Leroy Castro was the principal at Alvin Junior High.
The district is making additional support available to students.
Editor's note: The videos in this article are about how the TEA can now order failing students to return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's a statement from Alvin ISD:
"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Alvin Junior High’s Principal, Leroy Castro, passed away this afternoon. He was a long-time employee who worked for the district for 14 years.
"We will respect the family’s privacy during this time of loss as we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as our Alvin ISD family grieves with his family."