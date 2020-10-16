Alvin ISD student on bicycle dies after being struck by car

Police said there are no indications of driver distraction or speed being factors in the collision.

ALVIN, Texas — A 16-year-old Alvin ISD student on a bicycle died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

This happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of Davis Bend Road near Owen Street.

Alvin police said the teen was hit by a vehicle heading south on Davis Bend Road.

Police said the bicyclist was heading north in the southbound lanes when he was struck.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

No charges are anticipated against the juvenile driver, police said.

Police said there are no indications of driver distraction or speed being factors in the collision. The investigation is still underway.

Alvin High School said they will have grief counselors on hand to help support students and staff.