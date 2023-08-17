Alvin ISD crossing guard hit by car outside elementary school

The woman, whose name hasn't been released, fell and hit her head after a vehicle clipped her in front of Pamona Elementary.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin ISD crossing guard was hurt Thursday morning after a car clipped her at Paloma Elementary in Manvel.

The district said the woman was hit by a passing car's mirror and it caused her to fall and hit her head on Kirby Dr. in the Pamona subdivision.

She was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by ambulance "as a precautionary measure," Alvin ISD said in a statement. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the victim was conscious and breathing. We don't know her condition.

"We will be praying for her full recovery," BCSO said.

No students were injured.

We don't know if the driver stopped or if any charges will be filed.

Kirby Dr. near Sycamore Grove Lane was shut down after the accident but it reopened just before 9 a.m.

Here's the full statement from Alvin ISD.

"Alvin ISD officials are aware of an incident that transpired this morning at Pomona Elementary. A crossing guard was involved in an auto-pedestrian accident when the mirror of a passing car clipped her, causing her to fall and hit her head. As a precautionary measure, emergency services were immediately called, and the crossing guard was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for observation. No students were involved in this incident. The safety and well-being of all staff and students are of utmost importance, and we are closely monitoring the situation."