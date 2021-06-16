Alvin ISD bus driver hasn't missed a single day of work in 20 years

Ana Avitia began her career with the district in 2001 and has run the same route since her first day.

ALVIN, Texas — As a bus driver for Alvin ISD for over 20 years, Ana Avitia has never missed a day of work. As a result, the Alvin ISD Board of Trustees thought this kind of dedication deserved recognition.

Avitia was honored at the June Board Meeting with a commendation for her service.

“Bus drivers are often the first and last district employees to see our students every day. After two decades of outstanding service, Alvin ISD Board of Trustees is proud to recognize Ana Avitia for having perfect attendance driving her bus since her first day behind the wheel,” shared Board President Earl Humbird.

Avitia began her career in the district in 2001 and has run the same route all 20 years.

“I have run route 007 since I began. I have gotten to know the students and their families,” Avitia shared. “I have had brothers and sisters and now have seen their children on my bus.

Perfect attendance for 20 years. @AlvinISD recognized bus driver Ana Avitia for never missing a day on the job 🚌 . She said she had perfect attendance in school back in the day too.. In order to win Astroworld coupons! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/1ASLTDjOq6 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) June 16, 2021

”When asked why she thinks it’s important to come to work each day, Avitia replied, “I just want to get the kids to and from school safely. They are good kids who make my job easy.”

Avitia has always felt attendance was important.

“When I was a kid, I had perfect attendance in school. I wanted to get Astroworld coupons, which they gave you if you never missed a day,” Avitia shared while laughing.

“Ana is an amazing employee. She is always willing to help whenever and wherever she can. She is trustworthy and can always be counted on to be there for our students,” said Director of Transportation, Greg Bingham.

As for her future, Ms. Avitia plans to drive her bus until she retires, which she estimates is another five or so years.