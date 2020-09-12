Alvin ISD board votes to name Junior High #9 after LeRoy Castro, who died of COVID-19 in November

Castro served with the district for 14 years, most recently as the Principal of Alvin Junior High.

ALVIN, Texas — The Alvin ISD Board of Trustees approved naming Junior High School #9 after a former principal who died of COVID-19 in November.

The board's Facility Naming Committee voted Tuesday night to name the school, which is under construction, after LeRoy Castro, a lifelong educator who spent his last 14 years with Alvin ISD, serving most recently as the principal of Alvin Junior High.

Editor's note: The video above aired on Nov. 24.

The board voted unanimously to name Junior High School #9 after Castro.

"Mr. Castro was all about the kids and committed to excellence. He was always willing to go the extra mile for his students and team members," the nomination read.

"We all know Mr. Castro and he's left a huge hole in our heart," said Superintendent Carol Nelson. "What a way for us to honor him and over the last couple of weeks everyone has shared great stories about LeRoy and times spent with him and great memories and I just feel like this is great honor for his name to be recognized on a school and forever to be honored."

In Castro's obituary, his wife wrote:

"His favorite motto was, 'It's all about the kids,' and he truly lived that motto with is own child as well as the children at the schools he served. However, if you asked his students, he'll be remembered for the question, 'Where are you supposed to be?' They routinely heard this in the hallways when they took a little too long to get to class."

"Being on this committee, it is a hard thing to do because there are so many great names that come in from the public and community but I think we hit the nail on the head this year. I think these are some great people, some well deserving people," said Earl Humbird, Alvin ISD board president.

"I think everyone on here had a servant's heart in serving the students of Alvin ISD," Nelson said.