ALVIN, Texas - An Alvin family has been searching for their two dogs since last week after the pups were scared off by fireworks. Come to find out, someone did find one of them but gave her away to a stranger.

The dogs are Banjo, a miniature Australian shepherd, and Boomer, a corgi. They belong to James Peeler and his family who run a petting zoo called Jim’s Jungle.

Peeler says they consider all their animals family.

“He’s a working dog,” Peeler says while describing Banjo. “He’s brown and white. He’s my buddy. I mean, he’s the sweetest thing in the world.”

Both Boomer and Banjo took off together on Friday after being spooked by fireworks. Peeler has been looking for them ever since, calling the shelters, putting up posters, posting online and reported the dogs stolen.

On Monday, the family came across a post on Facebook from a neighbor saying Banjo had been dumped near their home late Friday. But with no tags, they gave the dog to a stranger they met at Walmart.

Peeler thinks someone picked up the dogs late Friday, dumped the shepherd but kept the corgi to sell because the breed is so expensive.

While KHOU was interviewing Peeler Tuesday, he got a call from a stranger named Marilyn Dominguez saying she had Banjo.

“My daughter saw the dog running in the middle of the road,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez says they found Banjo in Pearland at 3 a.m. Saturday, but it wasn’t until Tuesday when a friend recognized Banjo online that they knew he had a home and reached out to Peeler.

“Always do the right thing, because one day, something like that happens to us, we would want our dog back," Peeler said.

Meanwhile the corgi is still missing, and the hope is someone else will come forward and do the right thing.

Peeler says all they care about is getting Boomer back and promise not to press charges.

© 2018 KHOU