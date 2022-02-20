'He needs to be in jail' | Mother of dead 9-year-old girl wants justice

Events around Houston raise funds and awareness for 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez who was fatally shot on her way to dinner with her family

HOUSTON — On Sunday, the community came together on a trail ride through southeast Houston in honor of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez.

Arlene was shot and killed last Monday. She was riding in a truck with her family on the way to have dinner at one of their favorite spots -- Spanky's Pizza on Telephone Road -- when a man identified as 41-year-old Tony Earls fired into their vehicle, thinking a suspect who robbed him outside of a bank was inside.

Independent rider Nestor Rubio organized the trail ride on social media.

“I have kids. I have four daughters - one of them is around the same age as Arlene. I was at home and it hit hard, so I felt like there was something I had to do," Rubio said.

Like many people who took part in the ride, Rubio had not ever met Arlene’s parents - Armando and Gwen Alvarez.

“The support that we’re getting, I don’t even have any words for this. It’s amazing. Everybody’s coming together," Armando Alvarez said while riding along the route.

The group went east along Fuqua Street then south along Beamer Road. The route was over three miles long.

They were all en route to a BBQ fundraiser and the line stretched all the way up Beamer to Fuqua.

Janie Lopez had no problem waiting.

“This is so sad and tragic and we just thought we’d donate even if we sat here and didn’t eat or anything," Lopez said.

But even with so much support, the Alvarezes are still shocked they're left without their little girl.

“I just want justice. He killed my baby. I don’t care how innocent he feels," Gwen Alvarez said.

"We're doing this to bring justice for all the kids who are dying today. Many, many kids, you know, gun violence. And we still have criminals that are coming out on bonds that maybe should not be coming out," Armando Alvarez said.

They won’t stop fighting.

“I want him to feel what I feel. He needs to be in jail. He needs to suffer the way I’m suffering," Gwen Alvarez said. “I want him in jail. I want them both in jail."