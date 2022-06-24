South Carolina resident dragged into pond by alligator, killed

Fire crews said they responded around 11:45 a.m. at a pond in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach. Officers and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section said the alligator took hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond. The victim was recovered from the pond. The alligator was also removed. The SCDNR biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.