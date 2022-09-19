Massive alligator captured in Atascocita neighborhood, constable says

This week's gator sighting is brought to you by Harris County Precinct 4.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Someone needs to yell Jumanji after another large alligator was spotted Monday morning, this time in Atascocita.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a neighborhood on North Lake Branch Lane near Lake Houston after reports of a gator in the road.

Herman said the 10-foot gator was safely captured and taken by Animal Control, but not before deputies got some evidence of their big catch.

Recent gator sightings

Just last week another gator was spotted strolling around Cinco Ranch after it refused to leave a neighborhood and return to the bayou.

The gator, which measured 10 feet 6 inches came out of the bayou looking for shade and another body of water, according to Timothy DeRamus, a trapper with Bayou City Gator Savers.

Precinct 4's had plenty of practice catching gators after a young one was spotted outside of a home in a different Atascocita neighborhood back in July.

In May, another young alligator was spotted in the yard of a home near George Bush Park.