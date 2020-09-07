Alleged street racer dead after car crashes into tree, splits in half in Houston's northside

Houston police said a witness reported seeing two cars racing on the street when a red Honda Civic veered off the road and struck a tree.

HOUSTON — An alleged street racer is dead after his car crashed into a tree and split in half Wednesday night in Houston's northside.

This happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the 10100 block of N Houston Rosslyn.

Houston police said a witness reported seeing two cars racing on the street when a red Honda Civic veered off the road and struck a tree.

The impact of the crash caused the car to split in half.

The unidentified driver was ejected from the Civic and died on scene. Police said they believe he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

According to the witness, the other vehicle involved in the suspected street race did not stop after the crash.

Police said there are a few businesses in the area they believe have surveillance cameras and are going to wait until daylight to view the cameras to see if this was really a street racing incident.

