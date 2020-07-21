Alleged shooter wanted after two men injured during heated argument in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting two people is on the run after an argument early Tuesday in the south Houston area, police said.
The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened in the 8400 Winkler around 12:35 a.m.
Investigators said the victims were at a small gathering where people were drinking when an argument started between them and a third man. At one point, the man left the party but came back a short time later. He fired a weapon at the two men, hitting them both in the legs, police said.
The victims were taken to the hospital when first responders arrived. They expected to survive.
Police are still searching for the alleged shooter.
It’s still unclear what the argument was about.
