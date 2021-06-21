Eastex Freeway reopens after fatal crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near Hopper Road have reopened after a fatal crash.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted one person died in the crash after a Toyota SUV slammed into the back of a pickup truck and then crashed into the center wall.
Witnesses who saw the crash did their best to save the deceased person's life by pulling them out of their vehicle and administering CPR, but the driver later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, the sheriff said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Check back for any updates.