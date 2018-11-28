HOUSTON - Texas Southern University has given the all-clear after a bomb threat caused the campus to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

TSU Police Department has issued an “all clear” for the TSU campus. All evening classes remain cancelled. The University of Houston basketball game on campus for this evening will be played as schedule. TSU will have normal operations tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 29. #TexasSouthern — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

The university also said the UH Cougar men's basketball game will go on as scheduled and all normal campus operations will resume on Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, all students, faculty, and staff at TSU were told to evacuate campus, including all dorms, due to the threat.

HPD said around 1:40 p.m. they received a bomb threat that mentioned the TSU campus.

All classes were also canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Some students said they were scared after they received emergency texts from the school saying everyone should evacuate.

"That was actually the more scary part when everyone came out of the buildings because you couldn't leave campus. All of the streets were filled with cars. It was probably more dangerous outside." said one student.

"Everybody was running. We were in class at the time. No one knew what was going on until we got (outside)." said another student.

A Houston Emergency Center call taker received a bomb threat at approximately 1:40 pm that mentioned the @TexasSouthern University Campus. The information was relayed to TSU and they are the point of contact for information. HPD is assisting. #hounews https://t.co/jJMvBqnMuz — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 28, 2018

Police have the entrances to @TexasSouthern shut down as they direct students off campus. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/dmjaQBb1eQ — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 28, 2018

All TSU students, faculty, and staff are urged to leave campus, including the dorm. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and campus is being evacuated. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

