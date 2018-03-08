HOUSTON - SWAT officers and Harris County Pct. 5 deputies late Thursday night were at the home of Joseph Pappas, the suspect in the murder of local cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Officials say neighbors called for law enforcement presence Thursday evening because they feared Pappas would return to his home when no one was watching.

Deputies say while patrolling the area, they saw a gate open at the home they did not recall was open before, as well as a light on inside. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies set up a perimeter and called in SWAT who entered the home.

Officials did not find the suspect. They cleared and secured the home just after midnight Friday.

Deputies said they will continue to patrol the area near the suspect's home.

