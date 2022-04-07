Jason Guerra, 21, was making threatening comments to use a weapon on the hotel premises, according to police.

UVALDE, Texas — A heavy police presence was reported at a motel in Uvalde, according to a Facebook post made by Uvalde Police at around 11:54 a.m. Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the Hampton Inn located in the 2700 block of East Main Street for reports of a terroristic threat.

Uvalde Police said that a suspect, later identified as Jason Guerra, 21, reportedly made threatening comments that he'd use a weapon on the premises. Officers and other responding agencies, including both the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety, began negotiations by telephone while trying to determine his exact location.

It was discovered that he was in another state, so police contacted the authorities in that state, where Guerra was subsequently arrested for outstanding local warrants.

Guerra will also be facing additional charges of terroristic threat.

The motel was shut down due to the threat, but re-opened shortly after, according to Constable Emmanuel Zamora.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.

