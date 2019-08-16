BEASLEY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Department has given an "all clear" after a gas explosion prompted a shelter-in-place in the Beasley area Friday afternoon.

A tractor hit a gas line near Hamlink Road and Kacal Road causing the explosion and a “substantial” gas leak that lasted for about an hour.

The sheriff's office said there were possible minor injuries but did not go into details.

The fire department said they are still monitoring a 100 yard perimeter of the pipe line.

