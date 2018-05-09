HOUSTON - All lanes on 610 North Loop at Homestead, eastbound and westbound, are being shut down due to a hazmat spill following an accident Wednesday morning.

The Houston Police Department tweeted around 8:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes would be shut down after the heavy truck accident led to a HAZMAT situation.

At 11:04 a.m., the department tweeted the westbound lanes would also be closed due to possible flammable fumes.

It's unclear at this time what caused the accident or how long authorities expect the closures to last.

We will update this story with the latest details as more information comes in.

Due to possibility of flammable fumes, all WESTBOUND lanes are now being closed. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. #houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 5, 2018

© 2018 KHOU