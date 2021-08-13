HCSO stated the deputy is a 10-year veteran with the sheriff’s office. They are expected to make a full recovery.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Another wrong-way crash on Houston area roads has sent two people to the hospital, including a sheriff’s deputy.

A driver reportedly hit the deputy head-on in northeast Harris County.

It happened late Thursday night in the 5000 block of Aldine Mail Rt Road.

Lt. Cheng with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a District 2 deputy was hit by a driver in a silver Toyota sedan. It’s believed the Toyota driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes at the time.

The front of the deputy’s patrol unit was crushed in. Both the deputy and the suspect suffered minor injuries, despite the fact the wrong-way driver was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

