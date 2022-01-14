16 turkeys stabbed to death at Aldine ISD barn ahead of FFA show

The school district said the turkeys were part of FFA projects that students had been working on for more than a year.

HOUSTON — The Aldine Independent School District Police Department is hoping to find the person or people responsible for stabbing and killing more than a dozen turkeys.

The district said 16 turkeys that were part of two students’ Future Farmers of America project were found dead Wednesday morning. The animals were being kept at the district’s barn located near Veterans Memorial Drive and Frick Road on Houston’s northside.

They said the other animals inside were unharmed.

The district said it’s a major loss for the students who had been working on the projects for longer than a year. They said the students were planning to showcase and sell the animals at their annual livestock show.

Aldine ISD statement:

“Aldine ISD is aware that two Aldine High School FFA students’ livestock projects were attacked overnight prior to the start of the district’s FFA Livestock Show, which is scheduled to begin today. The Aldine ISD Police Department is currently investigating this incident and security measures have been put in place to protect other students’ projects. We are deeply saddened for the students whose projects were destroyed as they have worked for almost a year to raise their projects and this senseless act has denied them their opportunity to reap the benefits of their hard work. We will use all of the resources we have to identify the person or persons responsible.”