HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An Aldine ISD school bus with children on board was involved in a collision with a truck Friday morning in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at FM 1960 and East Richey Road.

District officials said 24 students from Magrill EC/Pre-K/K School were on board at the time. No injuries were reported from the bus.

The driver to driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

© 2018 KHOU