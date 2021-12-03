Aldine ISD: Student pulls out loaded gun during argument at school

According to the district, two students got into an argument in the gym locker room and one of them pulled out a gun.

HOUSTON — A high school student was arrested after pulling a loaded gun on another student Thursday, according to Aldine ISD.

It happened at MacArthur High School. District officials told KHOU 11 that two students got into an argument in the gym locker room when one of them pulled out a loaded gun.

The student didn’t fire the gun but left campus and was later arrested without incident.

While that was going on, MacArthur was placed on "secure status" and additional officers were sent to campus.

As part of a statement on the incident, Aldine ISD wrote, “Please know that Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the student according to the district’s student code of conduct. In addition, the Aldine ISD Police Department is conducting an investigation. The student could also face criminal charges.”

This is at least the third incident involving a gun at a Houston-area school this week.

On Tuesday, Katy ISD officials say a student brought a gun to school. Another student noticed it and told staff. The student who allegedly brought the gun to school was removed from class and the gun confiscated. No one was hurt.

And on Wednesday, a student was robbed at gunpoint on the campus of Sam Rayburn High School, according to the school’s principal. In a message sent to parents, the principal says the armed suspect ordered the student to hand over his cell phone and demanded his password. The student refused and the suspect fired a shot into the air. The victim wasn’t hurt and manage to run for help.