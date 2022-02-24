3 Aldine ISD aides fired after video shows them watching boy with autism being attacked by student

The 6th-grader's grandmother demanded action after seeing her non-verbal, special-needs grandson being punched and beaten by a much larger student.

HUMBLE, Texas — Three Aldine ISD aides seen on a disturbing video watching as a student attacked a boy with autism have been fired, the district said in a statement.

Veda Cavitt was furious and demanded action after seeing the video of her non-verbal, special-needs grandson being punched and kicked repeatedly at Jones Middle School.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 23.

On Thursday, the district called the incident "sad and deeply concerning."

They said the other boy involved is also a special needs student and that employees are trained "in nonviolent crisis intervention techniques."

"Those adults in that video stood there. They did not attempt to help my child get up off the ground. They did not offer him any assistance. They didn't even check to see if he was injured," Cavitt said.

Warning: The details and video associated with this story are graphic. The video has been blurred in order to protect the identity of the juveniles involved in the incident.

In the video, which was released by Cavitt and local advocates on Tuesday, 11-year-old Sekai is seen accidentally bumping into the other student in line.

The video then shows that student pushing Sekai to the ground and kicking him while he's down. When Sekai gets back on his feet, the student is seen in the video punching him until he falls again.

One adult is seen tapping the attacker on the shoulder as Sekai crawls on the ground and is kicked by the student several more times.

"This little boy was three-times smaller than this big kid that was allowed to punch, hit, kick and stump this mother's child," Quanell X said at a news conference Wednesday. "How can other special needs mothers send their children back to this school knowing the same paraprofessionals are standing in the same classrooms?"

Cavitt said the sixth-grader missed two days of school due to the attack. He's also being evaluated by medical professionals to see what injuries he sustained.

Cavitt said she took custody of Sekai after his parents died when he was a baby. She said she's now his advocate because he has the intellectual ability of a 4- to 5-year-old.

"He is lovable. He is so affectionate. He loves giving hugs and... just passionate, very, very affectionate," Cavitt said.

Full Aldine ISD statement:

"The incident at Jones Middle School between two special needs students on January 25 is sad and deeply concerning. The district launched an immediate investigation; however, upon further review, the District has taken additional action.

The District no longer employs the aides present during the incident.

This incident should not have occurred.

The district trains paraprofessionals in nonviolent crisis intervention techniques at the beginning of each school year, and will reinforce that training during the remainder of this year. As such, the district expects everyone to conduct themselves in a manner that demonstrates the proper regard for others and does not tolerate behavior that infringes on the safety and emotional well-being of any student or staff member.