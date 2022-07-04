Aldine residents protest plans for concrete batch plant at community meeting

Various signs written in both English and Spanish signaled that most of those in attendance don't want another concrete batch plant in the community.

HOUSTON — A proposed concrete batch plant has residents speaking out against its location in Aldine.

On Thursday, community members showed up to a public meeting to protest it.

Various signs written in both English and Spanish signaled that most of those in attendance of tonight's community meeting don't want another concrete batch plant in the area.

Rosalva Hernandez says she grew up in east Aldine and has seen firsthand what it's like to live near these plants.

“I grew up two blocks away from an existing batch plant, and I have firsthand seen how it’s affected my family. I was not born with and I now have asthma," said Hernandez.

Others, like Courtney Kinder, said the proposed plant bordering the James Driver Inclusive Park is something that would greatly affect her.

“James Driver Park that’s right next door was built so people like me in wheelchairs who need accessibility can play with their kids," Kinder said. “It’s heartbreaking because it’s literally the only place I can take my children to play.

Avant Garde Construction Co. walked those in attendance through a presentation with some illustrations and bullet points of what they can expect.

Yesterday, the company's owner gave KHOU 11 the following statement:

“Our belief is in a culture of safety for us and our neighbors - being a good steward and good neighbor. Being a responsible business owner is key for businesses and residents to coexist. We are committed to listening to and working with our community. As a small family business, we will operate this plant daily with responsibilities to include: safety, logistics, purchasing, compliance, reporting, and quality.”

At one point Commissioner Adrian Garcia offered to buy the land from them.

“It’s not for sale… this is our dream," the company said.