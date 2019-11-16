HOUSTON — A Mexican food icon east of downtown Houston is closing its doors right before the holiday rush.

A letter on the door explains that the company is not selling the business, just the location on Navigation Road.

Lucrecia Garza, a supervisor, said it is a good business decision: better parking and nicer facilities await customers at the Berry Road restaurant.

"We’re going to miss our daily customers, but we’re going to be looking forward to seeing them over there," Garza said. "Our cooks are going to be the same. Our staff is going to be the same, and hopefully are customers are going to be the same.”

Phillip Tijerina makes it a point to stop by every time he is back in his old neighborhood. He grew up going to the restaurant in the 1970s.

”They’re the closest tamales I’ve ever had in Houston that are almost like my mom’s," Tijerina said. ”It’s like losing a piece of this part of the area. When this place closes down and moves, it’s not going to be the same anymore."

Alamo Tamale will keep its East side of downtown location open until December 30th – so they’ll stay open for one last holiday rush.

